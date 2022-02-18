Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Golar LNG stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

