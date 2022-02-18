Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF remained flat at $$3.30 during trading hours on Friday. Hunting has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Well Construction; Well Completion; Well Intervention; and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment offers connection technology equipment, drilling tools, and electronics for the drilling phase of wells.

