IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 8,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.17. 5,998,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAG. raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

