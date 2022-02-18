IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $3.25 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.75.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

