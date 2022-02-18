Ibstock (LON:IBST) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $198.50

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.50 ($2.69) and traded as low as GBX 191.30 ($2.59). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 192.80 ($2.61), with a volume of 643,785 shares changing hands.

IBST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 228 ($3.09) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.59) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.59) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 245.83 ($3.33).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 206.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £765.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

