ICHI Reaches Market Cap of $71.18 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $16.88 or 0.00042056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $71.18 million and approximately $323,231.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.55 or 0.06932231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,171.07 or 1.00078971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003132 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,216,516 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

