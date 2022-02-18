IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

IGMS opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 350,618 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after acquiring an additional 189,760 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

