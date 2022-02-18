II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $785 million-$825 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.10 million.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded II-VI to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.31.

IIVI stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 937,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,875. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $92.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,270. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

