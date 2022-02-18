ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 10%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s share price shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.73. 83,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,740,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
