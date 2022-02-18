ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 10%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s share price shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.73. 83,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,740,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 866,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 805,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

