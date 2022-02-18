Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innate Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

