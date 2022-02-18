Insider Buying: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Insider Acquires 1,060 Shares of Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ALB traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,324. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Albemarle by 938.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.95.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

