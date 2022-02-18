Insider Buying: Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Buys C$53,475.00 in Stock

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 356,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$53,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,873,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,950.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 17,500 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$2,450.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 6,000 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$780.00.

Shares of CVE GOM opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The company has a market cap of C$9.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

