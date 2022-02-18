Insider Buying: Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Buys C$53,475.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 356,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$53,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,873,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,950.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 17,500 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$2,450.00.
  • On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 6,000 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$780.00.

Shares of CVE GOM opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The company has a market cap of C$9.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Golden Dawn Minerals

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

