Insider Buying: LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Purchases $23,500.00 in Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $23,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LiveOne stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08. LiveOne Inc has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.95.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
LiveOne Company Profile
LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
