Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Insider Sells 2,845 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.34. 217,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,371. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.15. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $172.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63.
IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
