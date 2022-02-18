Insider Selling: The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Major Shareholder Sells 42,353 Shares of Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 42,353 shares of The OLB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $83,435.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of The OLB Group stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.43. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The OLB Group by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

