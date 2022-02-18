Insider Selling: Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CEO Sells 33,150 Shares of Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:WVE remained flat at $$3.00 during midday trading on Friday. 474,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $176.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
