InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NSPR stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

About InspireMD

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

