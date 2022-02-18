Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.240 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of INTA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. 2,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,322. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intapp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 72,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

