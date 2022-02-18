Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Merk Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

