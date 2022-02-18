Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Short Interest Update

Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INTEU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,249. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTEU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth $2,505,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth $371,000.

