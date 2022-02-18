Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93. Intel has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

