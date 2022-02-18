Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug Sells 11,022 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40.

Shares of ICE opened at $123.25 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

