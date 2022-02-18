International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Down 16.9% in January

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 271,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.04. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,130. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $202.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 199,256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 184,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 600,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 148,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THM shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

