Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $725.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $725.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $664.14.

Intuit stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $493.48. 15,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,647. Intuit has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

