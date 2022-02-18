Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Penumbra worth $87,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $216.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.53 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.79.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.14.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.