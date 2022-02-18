Invesco Ltd. Sells 15,188 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.42% of HeadHunter Group worth $84,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 994,047 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,671,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 675.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 255,884 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 96.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 410,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 201,757 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 363.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HHR. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.