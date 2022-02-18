Invesco Ltd. Sells 397,521 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,183,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.25% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $71,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.39.

