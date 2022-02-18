Invesco Ltd. Sells 997,319 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 997,319 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $77,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI opened at $126.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.