Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.36% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $90,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 307,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 64.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -50.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

