Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 6,714 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,396% compared to the typical daily volume of 269 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.71. 808,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,571. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.80. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $105.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404,172 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $18,271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 171,142 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,054,000.

