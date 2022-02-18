Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 55,939 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,645% compared to the average daily volume of 3,206 call options.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

