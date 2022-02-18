Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,026 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 390% compared to the typical volume of 821 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of WRBY stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. 116,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $3,768,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 350,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $11,546,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,892,210 shares of company stock valued at $108,582,043 and have sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

