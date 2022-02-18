Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

INVH stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. 7,939,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,603. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after buying an additional 4,377,692 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,312,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,063,000 after buying an additional 2,354,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after buying an additional 2,243,639 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

