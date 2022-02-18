iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 283,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the second quarter worth $225,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the second quarter valued at $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPower by 398.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iPower during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPW stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 1,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,417. iPower has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. iPower had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that iPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of iPower from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

