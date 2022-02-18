iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 4.8%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 95,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,904,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

IQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

