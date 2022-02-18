IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of IRIX opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.20.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
