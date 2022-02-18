IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

