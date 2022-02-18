Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 25,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -396.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $5,285,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

