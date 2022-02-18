iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,832 shares.The stock last traded at $114.51 and had previously closed at $114.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

