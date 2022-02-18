iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $81,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 352,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165,984 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 562.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 349,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 296,616 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.