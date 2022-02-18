iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,060 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MBS ETF worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after buying an additional 731,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,285,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,261,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,569,000 after purchasing an additional 396,200 shares during the period.

MBB opened at $104.05 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $103.72 and a 1-year high of $109.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

