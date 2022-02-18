iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.04. 130,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,191. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $240.46 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

