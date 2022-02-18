iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 6,905,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.