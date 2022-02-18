IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IsoPlexis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.44.
Shares of NASDAQ ISO opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22.
IsoPlexis Company Profile
IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.
