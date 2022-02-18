Italo Tops One Day Volume of $19.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Italo has a market capitalization of $7,177.67 and $19.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Italo has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.58 or 0.06910954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,008.60 or 0.99725793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00048537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.