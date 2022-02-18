ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) CEO Luca Savi Sells 10,290 Shares

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ITT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.37. 706,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.88 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ITT by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ITT by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after acquiring an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 371,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in ITT by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,915,000 after acquiring an additional 191,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

