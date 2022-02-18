JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by American Beacon Advisors Inc.

American Beacon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 6.0% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.88. 388,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,189,228. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

