Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.94.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

FBHS stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.59. 70,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,335. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Amundi bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after buying an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after buying an additional 383,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.