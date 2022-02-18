Julie Holland Sells 3,250 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DIOD opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

