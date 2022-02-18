Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CarMax were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in CarMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 4.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 33,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,444. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $102.47 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.