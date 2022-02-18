Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.37 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $8.98 on Friday, hitting $318.74. 7,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

